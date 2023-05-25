Nawazuddin Siddiqui is receiving tremendous flak on social media for his recent comments on mental health. Nawaz, in an interview had said that he believes depression is an urban problem. He added that rural India doesn't suffer from any such issue and he hasn't see it in his village. Many on social media have slammed the actor for his ignorant comment on such a rampant issue.

Gulshan Devaiah hits back

Dahaad actor Gulshan Devaiah shared a clip of Nawaz's interview went on to "Dritrashtra and Gandhari syndrome". "Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I'd not take him seriously on this issue," Gulshan wrote. Explaining what's the syndrome, Devaiah wrote, "Some are blind and others blindfolded. If they don't see, it don't exist."

He went on to add, "If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that's mental illness. No addict indulges in addiction because they love it. The addiction is a symptom, the real problem is the trauma they can't heal."

Gulshan further went on to say, "The problem with the term Mental illnesses is the word "illnesses... That scares the shit out of people. Me including. In our minds mental & illness together means Paagal."