Vijay Varma's Dahaad co-star Gulshan Devaiah has once again opened up about his dating rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia. Gulshan revealed that it was at the trailer launch that he teased Vijay with Tamannaah's name and he took it sportingly. He added that he doesn't know the reality of it but has read in papers and seen their picture together.

Gulshan spills the beans

"Yes, I started the Tammanaah joke and it went viral. He took it sportingly. We are friends and we respect each other a lot. I would never want to put him down. I knew I could tease him a little bit. It was well within the boundaries. It's not nearly close to how I would tease him in reality," Gulshan told HT.

The Badhaai Do actor went on to add that Vijay's face says something so there seems to be something brewing. "I have no idea. I haven't even met her. I have seen just media reports and pictures of them together and started teasing. But by the looks of his, rather than me confirming, his face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi (Something is there but what is it I don't know). They do look like they have very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something."

Vijay and Gulshan have received rave reviews for Dahaad. While Vijay plays a serial killer in the series, Gulshan plays the role of a righteous cop.