An Indian Navy MiG 29k trainer aircraft crashed while conducting a routine sortie in Goa on Sunday, February 23, the Indian Navy said. The pilot has ejected safely. The Indian Navy has instituted an enquiry into the incident, a statement said.

No casualties have been reported in the crash which occurred at around 10.30 am, the officials stated.

A statement was released on the incident by the India Navy which stated: "An enquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered."

This incident comes three months after an Indian Navy MiG 29k twin-seater trainer aircraft crashed a short distance from the Dabolim international airport after its engine caught fire following a bird-hit.

The two pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav had ejected safely, the Indian Navy said. "At about 11.45 a.m. this morning, a MiG twin-seater aircraft on a routine training sortie encountered a flock of birds after take off from INS Hansa airbase at Dabolim, Goa. The pilot observed the left engine had flamed out and the right engine had caught fire," the Indian Navy statement said.