An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter, flying from Udhampur on a training sortie, crashlanded at Rudkhud near Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, February 3. Indian Army said that the incident took place at 11:30 am.

"Both the pilots are safe and out of danger," said India Army, adding that enquiry into the whole incident has started.

Technical glitch

The chopper, which was on a routine sortie, developed some technical problem and had to make a crash landing in Rudkhud area in Arnas belt of the district this morning.

Last year in October, a helicopter of the Indian Army carrying then chief of the force's Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and other officers made an emergency landing following a technical glitch in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

The Army's Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) with Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and six other officers on board was on a sortie from Udhampur to Poonch when it developed a technical snag.