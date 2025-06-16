Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to be back on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Archana Puran Singh would also continue to be on the show along with Sidhu. Now, the former Bigg Boss contestant has said that it was he who requested the makers to let Archana Puran Singh continue on the show. Calling her 'Durga,' he added how he didn't want to be a reason for her losing her job.

Helped in retaining Archana?

"When it came to Archana Puran Singh, I just said one thing, 'I am a devotee of Goddess Durga, how can I be the reason for her losing her job?' I requested the makers to keep and her and now we will both appear on the show together. We are finally back together. All of us, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, we are all part of the same engine," Sidhu said in his vlog.

In the same vlog, he also said that it was he who was behind Kapil Sharma's success. He mentioned how Kapil didn't have an identity of his own and came to him to help him in getting his individual show. Navjot Singh Sidhu revealed that the CEO of the channel wanted the politician to be on the show as a condition for giving Kapil his own show.

Sidhu behind Kapil's success

"Kapil Sharma rose to fame after he appeared in the show Laughter Challenge. Later, he was exploited in Comedy Circus, he didn't have an identity of his own," Sidhu told his audience.

"After my Bigg Boss stint, Kapil Sharma came to me and said, 'Paaji, I have a request. If you will agree to be part of my show, they will give me an independent show.' I was like who, 'He said Raj Nayak sahab'. Raj Nayak was the head of Colors back then. He wanted me to be the judge of the show. He wanted me as he wanted to increase the channel's TRP. We met over breakfast and I agreed to do it," Sidhu revealed.