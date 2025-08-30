Incessant rains continued to wreak havoc in different parts of Jammu province for the sixth consecutive day, claiming eleven lives, including seven members of a single family, in cloudburst-triggered landslides.

The tragic incidents occurred in the Mahore area of Reasi district and the Rajgarh market of Ramban district.

According to initial reports, three persons were killed and two others injured when a cloudburst, followed by a massive landslide, struck the Rajgarh area, about 25 kilometres from Ramban town, on Saturday morning. One of the injured later succumbed to his injuries.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan, confirmed that a cloudburst hit Rajgarh village, resulting in the death of four people, while a search operation is underway to trace others reported missing. "Soon after the incident, teams of SDRF and other rescue agencies were immediately rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations," he added.

Seven Members of a Family Killed in Reasi

In another tragic incident, at least seven members of a family, including five minors, were killed when a massive landslide hit their residential house in Badar village of the Mahore area in Reasi district on Saturday.

Initial reports said that a temporary dwelling (kutcha house) was buried under the landslide. The deceased family members were identified as Nazir Ahmed (38), son of Bahar Din; his wife, Wazira Begum (35); and their children—Bilal Ahmed (13), Mohammad Mustafa (11), Mohammad Adil (8), Mohammad Mubarak (6), and Mohammad Wasim (5).

Police and SDRF teams rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are still underway.

Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the tragic landslide in Reasi’s Bhadder village that claimed the lives of seven family members.

CM Expresses Grief, Issues Safety Advisory

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the tragic landslide in Reasi's Badar village that claimed the lives of seven family members.

Just Now Spoke to DC #Ramban Mr Mohammad Alyas Khan.



Cloud burst in Rajgarh area resulting in the unfortunate casualty of four persons. The fifth one is missing and the search is going on.



Meanwhile, there is no injured.



Rescue operation is on. Every possible assistance… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 30, 2025

Taking note of the continuing heavy rains, he appealed to people to remain vigilant, avoid vulnerable areas, and strictly adhere to safety advisories. He directed district administrations and disaster management authorities to stay on the ground, ensure round-the-clock monitoring, carry out timely evacuations from risk-prone zones, and provide immediate relief and all possible assistance to the affected families.

The Chief Minister also expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the Rajgarh, Ramban incident and directed the administration to ensure swift rescue and relief measures.