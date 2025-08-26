A cloudburst in the Bhalesa area of Doda district, coupled with relentless heavy rainfall, has triggered widespread disruption across the Jammu province, causing massive landslides, flood threats, and road closures.

At least four people have lost their lives, and several properties have been damaged in the last 24 hours in Doda district due to heavy rains and adverse weather conditions. A senior official said that two people were killed after their house collapsed, while two others died in flash floods triggered by continuous rainfall.

"There has been considerable damage to residential structures and other properties in several areas. The district administration is on high alert, and rescue and relief operations are underway," he added.

Authorities have urged residents, especially those living in low-lying and hilly areas, to remain cautious as intermittent rainfall continues to lash the region.

"The situation in many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I'll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the meantime, instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on his social media handle after chairing a high-level meeting to review the flood situation across the Union Territory.

"In light of the medium to heavy rainfall forecast for the next 40 hours in the Jammu Division, the water levels of rivers Basantar, Tawi, and Chenab are currently at 'Alert Level'. As a precautionary measure, residents and visitors are strongly advised to stay away from riverbanks and flood-prone areas," Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, posted on his social media handle.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for several districts in the Jammu region, including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar. With rivers across the Union Territory swelling beyond danger levels, many areas are now under threat of flooding.

A landslide has occurred near Seela village in Reasi district due to heavy rainfall, leading to the closure of the Katra–Shivkhori National Highway. Debris and rocks have fallen onto the highway, bringing traffic to a standstill. Police and the administration have promptly diverted traffic through alternative routes.

DSP Reasi, Vishal Jamwal, stated that the Balwa road has also been affected by the rains.

The water level of the Chenab River is rising, raising concerns in several areas. SDRF teams have been deployed to vulnerable locations. The administration has advised residents, especially those living near riverbanks, to remain alert and avoid venturing out unnecessarily.

A severe flood situation is unfolding across multiple districts of the Jammu region, with several rivers breaching critical alarm levels due to relentless rainfall.

In Samba district, the Basanter River has reached an unprecedented 9.0 feet, significantly surpassing the evacuation level, marking the highest water level ever recorded for the stream.

Meanwhile, the Devika River is also flowing above its danger mark of 4.3 feet, just six inches short of the evacuation threshold. The Bein Nallah is currently nearing its alert level of 3.3 feet, indicating a worsening situation.

In Udhampur district, the situation is alarming as the Tawi River is flowing a staggering seven feet above its evacuation level—the highest possible alarm threshold—prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

In Kathua, the Tarnah River has breached its danger level of 4.6 feet. Both stretches of the Ujh Nallah—at Panjtirthi and Kathua—have risen above evacuation levels. The Ravi River continues to flow close to its danger mark, sustaining risk in the region.

In Jammu district, the Tawi River at Jammu has reached the alert level of 14 feet, while the Chenab River at Akhnoor is flowing at 30 feet 8 inches—just 1 foot 4 inches below the flood alert level.

The situation is comparatively stable in Poonch district, where the Suran River, Poonch River, and Mendhar Nallah are all currently flowing well below alert levels.

Authorities have issued advisories urging residents, especially in Samba, Udhampur, and Kathua districts, to stay vigilant and be prepared for possible evacuations. Rescue teams have been alerted, and disaster response units are on standby.