Amid heavy downpours across various parts of the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert.

The torrential rains have caused waterlogging in several residential areas and led to rivers and nallahs flowing above the danger mark. The situation has raised concerns about public safety and infrastructure damage.

Vehicular movement on the Jammu-Pathankot highway was suspended after a bridge was washed away due to flooding. Meanwhile, students at the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) in Jammu had a narrow escape after floodwaters entered their hostel building. They were rescued in time by teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

45 IIIM Students Rescued After Hostel Floods

At least 45 students of IIIM were evacuated to safety in a joint operation by the SDRF and Jammu and Kashmir Police after floodwaters submerged the ground floor of their hostel complex on Canal Road, Jammu, on Sunday.

The SDRF and police teams deployed boats and other equipment to reach the students after more than seven feet of water from an overflowing canal entered the hostel premises early in the morning. Reports said the rescue operation lasted over five hours, during which all the trapped students were safely evacuated.

Director of IIIM, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, said the institute has made arrangements for the safe stay of the students. IIIM is an autonomous body under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

CM Directs Departments to Stay on High Alert

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed all departments to maintain close coordination and ensure that control rooms remain fully functional and responsive. The Chief Minister's Office is in constant touch with line departments to monitor the evolving situation.

Chief Minister has directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert, as heavy rains have caused waterlogging in several residential areas of Jammu & Kashmir, with rivers & nallahs flowing above danger mark. Control rooms are active & CM Office is in touch with… — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 24, 2025

Special priority is being given to clearing waterlogged areas, restoring drainage systems, and ensuring the immediate resumption of essential services, including drinking water supply and electricity, in the affected regions.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the public to remain cautious and cooperate with the administration, as necessary safety and relief measures are being taken.

Bridge Collapse Disrupts Jammu-Pathankot Highway

Vehicular movement on the strategically important Jammu-Pathankot national highway was suspended for three hours after heavy rainfall damaged a crucial bridge near Logate Morh.

The bridge collapsed in the middle after the overflowing Sahar Khad stream swept through it. Officials said traffic on both bridges over the Sahar Khad was halted due to the strong current, and vehicles were diverted through alternate routes.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rajesh Sharma, confirmed that one of the bridges had suffered major damage, while the other showed signs of structural weakness.

"The old bridge has sustained significant damage. There are also concerns about the condition of the new one. As a precautionary measure, we have closed it until engineers from the highway authority assess the structure," Sharma said.

He added that revenue officials are inspecting reports of damage to the Nagri bridge as well.

"This is continuous rainfall. There is no room for foolishness or adventurism. Jumping onto a damaged structure is not bravery—I strongly urge people not to attempt such dangerous acts," he cautioned.