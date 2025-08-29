While thirty-five bodies have been recovered so far in the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route landslide tragedy, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which manages the affairs of the revered cave shrine, stated that the unprecedented cloudburst-triggered landslide occurred on the track on August 26.

Facing criticism from various quarters for allowing the yatra despite a weather warning, the SMVDSB strongly refuted reports that the pilgrimage was permitted in complete disregard of advisories and at the expense of pilgrim safety.

In a statement, the Shrine Board expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the natural disaster and clarified the factual position to counter what it called "misleading media reports." The Board categorically denied the allegations as false and baseless.

"The weather conditions had remained clear and conducive for pilgrimage on the morning of August 26 until around 10:00 AM, during which time the yatra proceeded normally. Even helicopter services were operating seamlessly during that period," the Board said.

It added that elaborate arrangements were in place, with enforcement staff and the Disaster Management Task Force positioned along the entire track as per standard operating procedures. Weather updates were closely monitored, and as soon as a forecast of moderate rain was received, fresh registrations were suspended. Most pilgrims had already completed darshan at the holy cave and were descending, with thousands reaching Katra smoothly by then.

However, some pilgrims stayed in designated shelter sheds along the old track. These halt points, created in historically safe zones, had never been considered prone to landslides. The landslide-prone areas were already closed.

The Shrine Board further clarified that the new track between Katra and Adhkuwari (via Tarakote), which is more vulnerable to landslides and weather-related disruptions, had been closed since August 24 for safety reasons. "The old track, which has generally remained stable for decades and is not prone to slides or shooting stones, was kept open under close watch. Even this track was suspended by 12:00 noon on August 26 upon issuance of a specific weather advisory," the statement noted.

The landslide struck near Indraprastha Bhojanalaya on the old track—a location long considered among the safest stretches. A sudden and severe cloudburst over a 50-meter stretch triggered the massive landslide at 2:40 PM. The Shrine Board emphasized that this was an unpredictable and unprecedented event, never recorded in the area before, and amounted to a "force majeure" situation.

The Disaster Management Task Force, already stationed along the track, immediately launched rescue operations in coordination with the District Administration, J&K Police, CRPF, Army, NDRF, SDRF, and volunteers. Eighteen injured pilgrims were evacuated and given first aid before being shifted to the Shrine Board's Super Specialty Hospital at Kakryal.

Stranded pilgrims were also safely escorted back to Katra via the Tarakote Marg by the evening of August 26. Meanwhile, debris clearance, slope inspections, and stabilization measures were undertaken on a war footing. Over the years, the Shrine Board has implemented slope stabilization, mountain binding activities, and robust shelter sheds to safeguard pilgrims against stray shooting stones.

Reiterating its commitment to safety, the Board said: "Every reasonable precaution was taken in line with official forecasts. The tragic cloudburst, resulting in the loss of precious lives, was beyond human anticipation or control."

The Shrine Board affirmed its solidarity with the bereaved families, assuring that every possible assistance would be extended to the next of kin of the deceased. Injured pilgrims are receiving the best available treatment, and prayers have been offered to Mata Vaishno Devi for their speedy recovery.