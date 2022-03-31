National seminar on emerging technologies guides top researchers; J&K event's success celebrated [details]

A National Seminar on "Emerging Statistical Techniques for Researchers" was held at the Faculty of Fisheries, Rangil Ganderbal, SKUAST-K on March 30, 2022. Dr Bilal Ahmad, Head, Division of Social Sciences, FoFy, SKUAST-K, organised the seminar jointly organized by the Division of Social Sciences, Faculty of Fisheries and NFDB was organized with an objective of providing a platform for the researchers to learn about the modern tools of statistics and emerging techniques used these days with the advancement in computing facilities.

While sharing the details of the program, Dr Bilal Ahmad said that such seminars educate the researchers to correctly use the tools of statistics, invalidating their research findings and sensitising the public as to how statistics helps in shaping and framing policies.

More than 160 researchers had registered for participation in the conference across the country and 20 scholars presented their papers via oral/poster form. The researchers shared their findings in the form of paper and poster presentations in various technical sessions organized during the day.

Professor Massarat Khan, Dean, FoFy, SKUAST-Kashmir inaugurated the seminar and delivered the welcome address. Prof D.S Hooda, Former PVC, Kurukshetra University, Haryana, was the Chief Guest for the day. Professor Tirupathi Rao Padi, Dean, Faculty of Mathematical Sciences, Pondicherry University was the guest of honour and in his speech, he explained, in brief, the role of statistics in research. He presented some practical examples where statistics is useful. Professor D.S. Hooda in his address discussed in detail the importance of Statistics in modern-day research conducted in universities.

After the Inaugural session, technical session-I and technical session-II were held. In technical Session-I, Prof. Rahul Gupta, Dean, Faculty of Mathematical Sciences, University of Jammu, Jammu, chaired the session, in which three lead lectures were held. Dr Zafar Ahmad Reshi, Dean, School of Biological Sciences, delivered the first lead lecture of the seminar. In his lecture, he made the participants aware of the situations where statistical tests can lead to robust interpretations and added how to avoid the abuse of these tools when we lack the knowledge. Prof. M.R. Patil from Post-Graduate Institute, MPKV, Maharashtra, in another lead lecture emphasised how data mining has opened up the vistas to handle the large data sets.

Professor Parmil Kumar, Head, Dept. of Statistics, University of Jammu, in his lead lecture presented the Statistician point of view on Big Data. He impressed upon the participants to be ready to learn the finer details of Artificial intelligence, Deep Learning and Machine Learning in handling diverse and large data. He deliberated how the modern tools of Artificial Intelligence have augmented the statistical tools. Dr Bilal Ahmad delivered his lecture in brief on the role of Statistics in research. Finally, Dr Bilal Ahmad summed up the event.

Professor Rahul Gupta, Dean, Mathematical Science, University of Jammu, J&K acted as Chairman of the technical session. Hemant Kumar Lohia (IPS) and Professor Manish Kumar (Division of Statistics& CS, FBSc. SKUAST Jammu) also joined in the valedictory function. To encourage the researchers, the best papers presented in the seminar were awarded.

Recognising the best papers

In oral presentation

Saima Farooq, FOF, SKUAST-K, got first for Effect of plant spacing on yield and yield components of lavender (Lavandula angustifolia) on southern slopes of Kashmir valley. It was co-authored by Sajad Ahmad Gangoo, Bilal A. Bhat, Bilkees Ayoub, Tuybia Bilal, Asma Sultan. Jaspreet Kour Sudan, Dept of Statistics, University of Jammu, got second for Properties of Generalized Order Statistics of Truncated Inverted Kumaraswamy Exponential Distribution,Co-authored, Parmil Kumar. Anisa Ismail S.H.Inst. of Islamic Studies, University of Kashmir, got third for Attitude of Students Towards Moral Values in Kashmir. It was co-authored by Sayima Majeed, Bilal A. Bhat, Sidrat Ul Muntaha Anees,Qamar un Nisa and Intizar Ahmad.

In poster presentation

Azifa Parvaiz, FoFy, SKUAST-K, got first for Socio-economics status of Trout Farmers in District Pulwama Kashmir Valley. It was co-authored by Gowher B. Wani, Darve Sabina Iqbal, Oyas Ahmad Asimi, B.A.Bhat, Rizwana Malik and Adnan Abubakar). Dr Sidrat-Ul-Muntaha Anees, Women's College, M.A.Road, Srinagar, got second for A Statistical Approach towards understanding the perception of Climate Change and it's impact on Food Production in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. It was co-authored by Snober Shah, Ishrat Ara and Bilkees Nazir. Intizar Ahmad, S.H.Inst. of Islamic Studies, University of Kashmir, got third prize for A Study on the Impact of Religion over Life Satisfaction: A Statistical Approach.

Dr S.H.Baba, Associate Professor, Division of Social Sciences, FoFy, SKUAST-K, Srinagar presented a vote of thanks on this occasion. He thanked V.C. SKUAST-K Professor Nazir A. Ganai, Director Research Prof. Sarfaraz A. Wani, Dean, Faculty of Fisheries, Directors of SKUAST-K, organizers of this conference, guests, scientists/scholars from different institutions for their support.

At the end of the technical sessions, a valedictory function was held in which Prof. Azmat Khan, Associate Director Research (AS)/OSD, SKUAST-K was the chief guest. He interacted with the participants and assured to conduct such seminars from time to time so that every researcher stay updated and get benefitted from the presence of peers, mentors and senior scientists in the seminar. At the end, while summing up the event Dr Bilal Ahmad Bhat thanked the Vice-Chancellor and Director Research SKUAST-K for their support. He thanked all Scientists, scholars, deans, directors and fellow organizers from various higher educational institutions in the country for their support. The session was formally closed by Dr Irfan Ahmad Khan, Division of Fish Genetics and Biotechnology, FoFy, SKUAST-K by presenting a vote of thanks.