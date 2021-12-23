A multidisciplinary national conference on "Significance of Mathematics as an Interdisciplinary Subject" was held at Faculty of Fisheries, Rangil Ganderbal, SKUAST-K on Wednesday, December 22, to commemorate 134th Birth Anniversary of great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. At the conference, scholars and researchers from across the country discussed at great length the importance of Mathematics in everyday life and beyond.

More than 60 researchers from across the country participated in the conference and 20 scholars presented their papers in various technical sessions. More than 40 papers were submitted and the judges chose the best ones based on the quality of the paper and presentation.

Best papers

Dr. Manoj Kumar, Dept. of Math & Stat, CCSHAU, Hisar: First prize for presentation on "Forecast the Dynamics of COVID-19 Epidemic in Haryana Using ARIMA Model" Anisa Ismail, S.H.Inst. of Islamic Studies, University of Kashmir: Second prize for presentation on Study on the impact of Religion and Spirituality on COVID-19 Pandemic (Co-authored, Intizar Ahmad and Bilal A.Bhat) Asma Sultan, FOF, SKUAST-K: Third prize (tie) for presentation on Influence of stratification and rooting hormones on germination and growth of Inula racemosa Hook. f.- An important medicinal plant of Kashmir Himalayas, India, Co-authored, P.A.Sofi and Bilal A. Bhat) Saima Farooq, FOF, SKUAST-K: Third prize (tie) for presentation on "comparative study on various concentrations of IBA treatments on rooting of Lavandula officials stem cuttings (co-authored, Sajad Ahmad Gangoo, Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Bilkees Ayoob, Amarjeet Singh and M.A.Islam).

Best poster presentation

Dr. Sidrat-Ul-Muntaha Anees Women's College, M.A.Road, Srinagar: First prize on Attitude of School Going Students' towards Mathematics in Kashmir (Co-authored, Bilal A. Bhat, S.N.Z.Geelani, Bilkees Nazir and Sayima Majeed) Dr. Parmil Kumar, Dept. of Statistics, University of Jammu, J&K: Second prize for Application Of Mathematical Models In Estimation of Production Performance Of Fish Population In India (Co-authored, M.H.Balkhi, Bilal A. Bhat, M.S. Pukhta, T.R. Jan and Sobiya Gul) Intizar Ahmad, S.H.Inst. of Islamic Studies, University of Kashmir: Third prize for Contribution of Muslims to the development of Mathematics (Co-authored, T.A.Chisti, Bilal A.Bhat, Anisa Ismail and Uzma Majid).

Multidisciplinary National Conference

The joint program was organised by Dr. Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Head, Division of Social Sciences, FoFy, SKUAST-K, Prof. M.S. Pukhta, Head, Division of Agri. Statistics, FoH, Shalimar, SKUAST-K, Prof. T.A. Chisti, Director, Directorate of Distance Education, University of Kashmir, Srinagar, J&K and Prof. Manish Kumar Sharma, Head, Division of Statistics & Computer Sci., SKUAST - Jammu, J&K.

Professor Sarfaraz A. Wani, Director research SKUAST-K formally inaugurated the conference on Wednesday. Dr. Bilal Ahmad Bhat delivered the welcome address and introduced the audience to the conference programme. Prof D.S Hooda, Former PVC, who discussed in detail the life of great Mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, was the guest of honour and Director Education Prof. M.N.Khan, SKUAST-K was the chief guest for the day. Prof. Khan, in his address, discussed the role of Mathematics in research and the significance of National Mathematics Day.

Other prominent scholars also delivered addresses on the importance of Mathematics and its role in everyday life. Prof. Rashmi Bhardwaj, FIMA (UK) delivered an address on "An Infinity to fractal: Ramanujan Perspective" and explained the concept. Prof. Aquil Ahmad, Head Department of Statistics and O.R., AMU. Aligarh spoke on "Role of Mathematics & Statistics" while Professor Aquil discussed role of mathematical tools in different fields.

Hemant Kumar Lohia, IPS, who was present at the conference spoke about the role of mathematics in day-to-day life. He also explained the application of mathematics in daily life. Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chisti, Dean school of learning, University of Kashmir, Hazratbal Srinagar, spoke about Srinivasa Ramanujan and his contribution to Mathematics.