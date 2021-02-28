Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many senior leaders extended greetings to all the "science lovers" on the occasion of National Science Day on Friday.

On this day, Sir CV Raman had announced the discovery of the "Raman Effect" for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930.

The theme for National Science Day 2020 is "Women in Science", which aims to celebrate the contribution of women in the field of science.

Leaders greet nation

Senior leaders, including PM Modi as well as social media users tweeted on the occasion.

Taking to his Twitter handle PM Narendra Modi wrote, "National Science Day is an occasion to salute the talent and tenacity of our scientists. Their innovative zeal and pioneering research has helped India and the world. May Indian science continue to thrive and may our young minds develop even greater curiosity towards science".

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Tributes to Nobel Laureate Dr CV Raman on #NationalScienceDay and salute to all great Indian scientists who brought laurels to our country and worked to make our lives better."

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote , "On #NationalScienceDay, my tribute to Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman who will always be remembered for his contribution to science & his discovery of the Raman Effect. I also extend my greetings to all Indian scientists who through their innovation have contributed to nation- building."

"Our nation has been rich in knowledge since ancient times. Now we are reaching new heights in science and technology. Greetings to all on #NationalScienceDay !" tweeted former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik wrote, "Delighted to inaugurate "The High Tech Xpress For Young Adolescents" organized by Salaam Bombay Foundation on the occasion of National Science Day. Congratulations to foundation for taking such an initiative & Astudents for their innovative contribution."

A user wrote, "On this day in 1928 CV #Raman made a path-breaking discovery. For which he got #Nobel Prize in #Physics in 1930. He became the first non-white to win a Nobel in Science. He proved Raman effect with simple tools, today extensively used. Day is known as #NationalScienceDay. Wishes."

Another wrote, "Contributions of #WomeninScience for the greater good of humanity are immense & immeasurable. Greetings to all the women scientists on the #NationalScienceDay, celebrated on this theme, and tribute to #BharatRatna Sir #CVRaman for his glorious scientific legacy of #RamanEffect!"

A post read, "Remembering the great Indian physicist, Bharat Ratna Sir C V Raman and his contributions on #NationalScienceDay today."

