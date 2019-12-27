IPS officer Atul Karwal took charge as the new director of Sardar Vallabai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Friday, December 27. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions relieved 1986 batch IPS officer Abhay and appointed IPS officer Karwal as the new director on December 18. The Gujarat cadre 1988-batch officer will take charge till December 5, 2021, as per the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During his speech at the police academy, IPS officer Karwal also paid homage to martyrs of Indian Police Service who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. As 1986 batch IPS officer Abhay relinquished the charge, he was transferred to Odisha as the new Director General of Police and Head of Police.

Few facts about Atul Karwal IPS Officer

IPS officer Karwal held the position of the Additional Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

First bureaucrat in India to scale Mount Everest in May 2008.

Holds first-degree black belt in Wing-Tsun Kung Fu.

Trained in martial arts from Donald Melville, in 1993.

Was posted as SP of Valsad, Gujarat.

About SVPNPA

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, the country's premier police training institution that trains Indian Police Service officers before they are sent to their respective state cadres to carry out their duties. SVPNPA is located in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The academy focuses on leading a network of Police Training Institutions in the country and contributing to their capacity Building, developing training literature, besides being a centre for research on policing and internal security issues.