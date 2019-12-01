Indias Nirbhay missile successfully test fired from Odisha Close
India's 'Nirbhay' missile successfully test fired from Odisha

India, on Saturday, conducted the first night trial of nuclear-capable long-range ballistic missile Agni-III from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast.

Indian Army's Strategic Forces Command conducted the trial from launch pad-IV of the Integrated Test Range in Bhadrak district at 7.17 pm. 

Agni-III is the mainstay of India's nuclear arsenal, according to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile was inducted into the armed forces in June 2011.

Agni V
Representational ImageIANS

What is the missile capable of?

The missile has a strike range of 3,000 km to 5,000 km and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads weighing up to 1.5 tonnes.

The missile is powered by a two-stage solid propellant engine. It is 17 metres long with a two-metre diameter and weighs around 2,200 kg.

(With inputs from IANS.)