India, on Saturday, conducted the first night trial of nuclear-capable long-range ballistic missile Agni-III from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast.

Indian Army's Strategic Forces Command conducted the trial from launch pad-IV of the Integrated Test Range in Bhadrak district at 7.17 pm.

Agni-III is the mainstay of India's nuclear arsenal, according to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile was inducted into the armed forces in June 2011.

What is the missile capable of?

The missile has a strike range of 3,000 km to 5,000 km and is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads weighing up to 1.5 tonnes.

The missile is powered by a two-stage solid propellant engine. It is 17 metres long with a two-metre diameter and weighs around 2,200 kg.

(With inputs from IANS.)