The winners of the 66th National Film Awards have finally been announced and actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal both have bagged the Best Actor Award for Andhadhun and Uri The Surgical Strike. South actress Keerthy Suresh has bagged the Best Actress Award for Mahanati while Aditya Dhar has been conferred with the Best Direction Award for Uri.

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan has won the Best Film Award On Social Issues while Priyanka Chopra's Marathi production Paani Best Feature Film Award on Environment Conservation.

Badhaai went on to bag the Best Popular Film Award Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while D Satya Prakash's Ondalla Eradalla won the Nargis Dutt Award Best Feature Film on National Integration.

Take a look at complete list of winners here.

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

Best Action: KGF

Best Choreography: Padamaavat

Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

Best Music Direction: Padmaavat

Best Background Music: Uri

Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Mahanathi

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Ulu

Best Female Playback Singh: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Child Artistes: PV Rohith, Samit Singh, Tala Archalreshu, Srinivas Pokale

Best films in the Feature Film category

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Supporting Actress in Feature Film Category: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor in Feature Film Category: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Films in the Non-Feature Films category

Best Narration: Madhubani: The Station Of Colour

Best Music: Jyoti (Kedar Divekar)

Best Editing: Sunrise (Hemanti Sarkar)

Best Audiography: Children Of Soil (Biswadeep Chatterjee)

Best Location and Sound: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi)

Best Cinematography: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi)

Best Director: Gautam Vaze (Aai Shapat)

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Film: Kasab

Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

Special Mention Award: Mahaan Hutatma (director Sagar Puranik)

Special Mention for Performances: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Best Children's Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu (Kannada)