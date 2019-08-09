The winners of the 66th National Film Awards have finally been announced and actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal both have bagged the Best Actor Award for Andhadhun and Uri The Surgical Strike. South actress Keerthy Suresh has bagged the Best Actress Award for Mahanati while Aditya Dhar has been conferred with the Best Direction Award for Uri.
Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor starrer PadMan has won the Best Film Award On Social Issues while Priyanka Chopra's Marathi production Paani Best Feature Film Award on Environment Conservation.
Badhaai went on to bag the Best Popular Film Award Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while D Satya Prakash's Ondalla Eradalla won the Nargis Dutt Award Best Feature Film on National Integration.
Take a look at complete list of winners here.
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri
Best Action: KGF
Best Choreography: Padamaavat
Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Music Direction: Padmaavat
Best Background Music: Uri
Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe
Best Costume Designer: Mahanathi
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Ulu
Best Female Playback Singh: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best Child Artistes: PV Rohith, Samit Singh, Tala Archalreshu, Srinivas Pokale
Best films in the Feature Film category
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Supporting Actress in Feature Film Category: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor in Feature Film Category: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Best Films in the Non-Feature Films category
Best Narration: Madhubani: The Station Of Colour
Best Music: Jyoti (Kedar Divekar)
Best Editing: Sunrise (Hemanti Sarkar)
Best Audiography: Children Of Soil (Biswadeep Chatterjee)
Best Location and Sound: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi)
Best Cinematography: The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi)
Best Director: Gautam Vaze (Aai Shapat)
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Film: Kasab
Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
Special Mention Award: Mahaan Hutatma (director Sagar Puranik)
Special Mention for Performances: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri
Best Children's Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu (Kannada)