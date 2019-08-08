Nach Baliye 9 has been managing to keep the entertainment quotient high with stupendous performances by the contestants and the bitter-sweet equations between ex-couples. It has also been ruling the TRP charts since inception.

Given the popularity of the celebrity dance reality show, no wonder many B-town celebrities are looking forward to promoting their films on a show so as reach out to a large section of the audience.

And the latest buzz is that the Salman Khan show will soon see the cast of Mission Mangal - Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nitya Menen and Kirti Kulhari - making an appearance to promote the movie. The film's lead star Akshay Kumar, however, will be missing from that particular episode.

It should be mentioned here that the superstar recently promoted Mission Mangal on another reality show Dance Deewane Season 2 wherein he had a great time with judges Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitaan, Tusshar Kalia as well as the host Arjun Bijlani.

Well, this has undoubtedly raised questions as to if it was a conscious decision by the actor to avoid Nach Baliye 9 and share screen space with judge Raveena, with whom he had a long term affair years ago. Their love blossomed with the release of Mohra in 1994 and was a super hit Jodi in the 90s both on and off the screen.

Since this year ex-couples are participating in Nach Baliye 9, fans would have loved to see Akshay and Raveena reuniting on the show and shaking a leg to some of their hit songs.

Meanwhile, a lot of mishaps have occurred on sets of Nach Baliye 9 ever since its opening episode. After Nityaami Shirke, Shraddha Arya got severely injured during practice sessions, Rohit Reddy was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.