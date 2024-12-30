Year 2024 has been a year of some of the most gala celebrity weddings, the cutest celeb baby announcements and some of the most heart-breaking divorces too. Many celebs chose to head for splitsville this year and it left us reeling with a sulking heart. Let's take a look at the most shocking celebrity divorces of 2024

Natasa Stankovic – Hardik Pandya: Natasa Stankovic's absence during the IPL and then the World Cup had set tongues wagging. At a time when Hardik was probably at his lowest, the model was nowhere in sight. And it was right after WC 2024 that the power couple of the sports industry shocked the nation by announcing their decision to part ways.

Social media was left divided between whom to support between Natasa and Hardik. The duo remains cordial and continue to co-parent their son.

Esha Deol - Bharat Takhtani: Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter, Esha Deol, left the whole nation shocked with her divorce announcement from husband, Bharat Takhtani. The two had been going rock solid for a decade and the sudden announcement left their fans heartbroken.

Urmila Matondkar – Mohsin Mir: Another celebrity wedding that went kaput was that of Urmila Matondkar and husband, Mohsin Mir. Religious and fundamental differences were said to be the reason behind their separation.

Sania Mirza – Shoaib Malik: Rumours of Shoaib and Sania having called it quits had been going on for a while. But, it was the wedding pictures of the cricketer with Sana Javed, that made Sania break her silence.

Isha Koppikar – Timmy Narang: Isha and Timmy had been married for almost two decades before calling it quits. In an interview, the Qayamat actress had said that the way Timmy announced and handled the divorce was irresponsible.