It looks like Rose McGowan didn't appreciate Natalie Portman's tribute to female filmmakers at the 2020 Oscars. Reportedly, Rose McGowan, called Portman's show of support -- wearing a cape with the names of women who directed films in the past year -- "an actress acting the part of someone who cares."

McGowan took to Facebook with her thoughts, writing, "I find Portman's type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work. I'm not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust. I just want her and other actresses to walk the walk."

She described Portman's effort as the "kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery."

Natalie Portman has been an activist since her early years in Hollywood. So her tribute to female filmmakers could have been taken as merely that, a tribute. It didn't look like Natalie Portman was trying to use her dress to shine a spotlight on any particular issue, neither did it seem like she was trying to use the Oscars as a podium.

Portman responded to McGowan's post in a statement. "I agree with Ms. McGowan that it is inaccurate to call me 'brave' for wearing a garment with women's names on it," Portman said in a statement to CNN. "Brave is a term I more strongly associate with actions like those of the women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein the last few weeks, under incredible pressure."

She continued by saying that the past few years have seen a blossoming of directing opportunities for women due to the collective efforts of many people who have been calling out the system. She went on to say that the result of this was a gift of incredible films. She said that she hoped that what was intended as a simple nod to them does not distract from their great achievements.