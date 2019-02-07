Puneeth Rajkumar's Nata Sarvabhouma had its first show at Prasanna theatre in Bengaluru at 10 pm on 6 February, a day before its formal release. The unprecedented hype around the movie forced the distributor screen it early, thereby cashing in on the craze around the Kannada film.

After Rana Vikrama, Pavan Wadeyar has collaborated with Puneeth Rajkumar again. While their first movie was an action movie, Nata Sarvabhouma is a family movie. However, the trailer has shown the the film has more than what the viewers had expected earlier.

It has built the curiosity around Puneeth Rajkumar's role and the film's genre. Well, the makers have not given any clue about it and want the viewers to find out in theatres.

The movie has two good looking heroines in the form of Rachita Ram and Anupama Parameswaran, who is making her Sandalwood debut. Chikkanna, Sadhu Kokila, P Ravishankar, Saroja Devi and others are in the supporting roles.

The movie has D Imman's music. The title song and 'Open the bottle' songs have stuck the chord with youths, while 'Thaaja Samachara' has won the hearts of female audience.

Vaidy S and Mahesh are the other important members of Pavan Wadeyar's technical team who have handled cinematography and editing departments, respectively.

Check out the audience's response to the Kannada movie: