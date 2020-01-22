Senior actor Naseeruddin Shah has come down heavily upon superstars - Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan - for their silence over the contentious CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). He asked them what they are worried about as they have made enough money to last for seven generations.

In an interview with The Wire, Naseeruddin Shah lauded young actors, director and writers, who have come forward to express their views and protest against the CAA. While talking about their courage, the senior Bollywood actor expressed his displeasure over popular stars' silence. He said, "I think these people have more courage and less to lose than the established figures."

While young B-Town celebs protested against the CAA, a lot is being debated about established actors' silence. Many people have openly targeted Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan, who are known as kings of Bollywood. Naseeruddin Shah is now joining their league, but he has taken an indirect dig at them.

Naseeruddin said, "As far as the established figures concerned, it is understandable why they don't speak up. But one does wonder how much do they have to lose? Haven't you made enough to last your seven generations? It is like the line of Jibran, "You're dread of thirst when your well is full, the thirst that is unquenchable." It does seem to be like that. Loss of popularity and revenue, how much of it will kill you?"

It is not that they have never voiced his opinion on current affairs. Shah Rukh Khan, during the debate around intolerance in the country, had expressed his concern, which took a big toll on his career. Post his statement, all his releases have failed to make the expected amount of collection at the box office. It is believed it has also affected a whole lot of people who work around him.

When asked about it, Naseeruddin Shah said, "Well! I think the star is basically concerned about himself and not about those around him, otherwise, there would be more parity. You have a lot of courage in a girl like Deepika, if she takes a step like this at the top of her moment. Let's see how far she takes it forward. She will lose a few endorsements. Sure! Will that impoverish her? Will that lessen her popularity? Will that make her look less beautiful than she is?"

He added, "They are going to come around sooner or later. But only God that the film industry worships is money. The only way to say keep that god happy is to keep making more and more. But I think their silence is not as important as vociferousness of younger generation. Though all of them are bit guarded in their statements, we can under why. Younger generation I mean is across the board and country and women coming out is so fantastic."