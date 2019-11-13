Naseeruddin Shah is known to be one of the finest actors of Bollywood, and he certainly proved it with his years of work. He is highly respected in the industry, but once he had made a statement that certainly must not have gone down well with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

During the release of his film Waiting, the senior actor had taken a dig at Salman and Shah Rukh's movies by saying that people who watch films of these two stars, should not watch his movie.

Below is what Naseeruddin had said:

The audience, who whistle at or watch Salman and Shah Rukh Khan's films, 'Waiting' is not for them. But, thankfully there is a set of audience, who enjoy or like such films. This film is not for single-screen theatres. It's like there are few plays that are made only for small theatres, but some are for big theatres. If you will watch this film with 2000 people whistling, you will not enjoy it at all." "People, who are making films of this league have to accept the fact that they will never be as popular as typical commercial filmmakers. And if somebody wants major fame they should make that kind of movies, he had said.

Stars and actors are not the same!

Naseeruddin's comments had suggested his belief that acting and carrying stardom are two different things. While Shah Rukh is often accused of doing the same old romantic type of films, Salman faces criticisms of doing only masala entertainers. Nonetheless, both the Khans have lately been trying diverse kind of films and roles.