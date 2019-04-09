In Greek mythology, Eros is one of the children of Aphrodite and Ares, and he is widely believed as the God of Love. Interestingly, an image of Eros asteroid released by NASA seems so eerie, and at first glance, it looks like a pornographic photo featuring a woman's nude bottom half.

The weird finding is made by popular alien researcher Scott C Waring. In a recent post on his website 'UFO Sightings Daily', Waring revealed that the NASA image appears to be showing the pelvis and hip of a nude woman.

"In the NASA photo index, I found an erotic looking photo that appears to show the pelvis and hips of a nude woman. When I did further research I found that the photo was of asteroid Eros. This sounded odd...since Eros is an ancient Greek god of love. Eros is supposed to be a male, so it's bit off base. But what if this close up photo is of a much larger figure carved into the asteroid, Eros?" wrote the self-proclaimed researcher on his website.

In the post, the researcher based in Taiwan added that there could be a huge sculpture of the Greek God carved in the asteroid. He also outlandishly claimed that this weird shape and sculpture on the asteroid might have compelled NASA to name this asteroid Eros.

"It's possible that there is a huge sculpture of the Greek god on this asteroid. I don't believe in coincidences. It seems to me that NASA is hiding the rest of this sculpture and they accidentally published this particular photo of it. Either way, this asteroid has a fitting name indeed," added Waring.

This is not the first time that Waring is spotting anomalies on NASA's images of asteroids. A few weeks ago, after analyzing images of Bennu asteroid, the researcher claimed that aliens are living in this space body. In an unbelievable website post, he revealed that this asteroid has lots of artificial structures like towers, buildings, and even pyramids.

Earlier, after discovering fossil-like structures on Mars, Waring urged US President Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA and assured him that he will open up all secrets regarding alien life as the head of the US space agency.

However, sceptics are not convinced about the claims made by Waring. They say Waring's findings are clear cases of pareidolia where the human brain forms familiar figures on recognizable patterns.