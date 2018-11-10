NASA recently released a series of photographs that show Bennu asteroid making one full revolution. The space agency captured these images using the PolyCam camera on OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, and during the time of imaging, the probe was approximately 197 kilometers away from the asteroid.

As NASA's Bennu images went viral on online spaces, conspiracy theorists have started alleging that NASA has deliberately tried to fool the public by making the asteroid look much smaller than it actually is. According to conspiracy theorists, NASA deliberately tried to make the asteroid look farther away so that the public could not understand more details about this space body.

On Nov. 2, I captured a full revolution of asteroid Bennu from about 122 miles (197 kilometers) away.

"First off, NASA deliberately made the asteroid look farther away, smaller so the public could not see the details. I show this in the above gif. Just add light and focus and we clearly see the actual photo is much smaller!" wrote popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The conspiracy theorist also argued that he found a pyramid that has a triangle shadow. Waring even claimed to have spotted a square structure with window or entrance openings along its sides on the edge of the asteroid.

As per Scott C Waring, the bizarre structures in the Bennu asteroid could be actually alien structures. After reading the post of Waring, alien buffs adamantly concluded that these structures are an irrefutable proof of extraterrestrial existence.

"So...why did NASA want to make asteroid Bennu look smaller and farther away than it really was? Because they didn't want the public to know that alien structures exist on it," added Scott C Waring.

In the meantime, NASA also released another set of images of the Bennu asteroid taken from October 12 to October 29. The first image taken during this time period was captured when the spacecraft was 44,000 kilometers away from the asteroid, while the last image was shot at a distance of just 320 kilometers.