NASA chief engineer watches perseverance touchdown, daughter captures euphoric reaction

Madeleine, Daughter of NASA's chief engineer Alejandro Miguel San Martin shared a picture of her father enjoying a glass of champagne and striking a thumbs-up to the camera while he was watching the historic perseverance touchdown.

She captioned the Instagram post, "Touchdown!" and further mentioned that she never imagined that her childhood bedroom would become her father's coronavirus mission control, which went viral on Instagram.

Touchdown!

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chief engineer of four previous Mars landings, Alejandro Miguel San Martin is seen joining his fellow National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) members at the Mars rover control room from his home from where he witnessed the landing of NASA's Perseverance last week by converting his daughter Madeleine San Martín's childhood room into the makeshift control room. Little did he know that he would be using his daughter's childhood bedroom to help land NASA's Perseverance last week.

She wrote that she could not be more proud of the Jet Propulsion Lab EDL team and gave five stars for Mars Rover's landing.

The post has garnered over 7.6k likes since it was shared last week. Netizens have been equally cheered on as they witnessed Martin's euphoric reaction to the final result of their hard work. One of the netizens commented, "Ahh so emotional!! Congratulations Miguel" !!!

A user commented, "Please let him know how much he is respected and appreciated!" While some described it as an "incredible moment". The rover was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on July 30, 2020. On February 18, 2021 Mars Perseverance rover made its successful landing at the Jezero Crater.