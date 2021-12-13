At least 12 people, including the bride and groom, narrowly escaped a fire that broke out during a wedding ceremony in Patna, a fire department official said.

The incident took place on Sunday night inside the Maharaja Garden located in Bailey Road.

The fire broke out due to bursting of crackers inside the facility, which is mainly made of wood, the official said.

"The fire broke out in the main section of the premises reserved for the bride, groom and their relatives. People from the groom's side were bursting crackers during which the wood caught fire.

"We have initiated an inquiry into the matter and are also checking whether the facility is following the safety measures or not. There is a provision under which safety apparatus -- fire extinguishers, emergency doors -- should be put in place. We are also checking if this marriage garden has done additional construction beyond permissible limit," he added.