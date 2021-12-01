In a shocking incident, a fire broke out inside the Indian Parliament at around 08.00 AM today. According to a report published in ANI, the blaze erupted in Room Number 59 of the Parliament.

Delhi Fire Department officials revealed that they were alerted soon after the blaze, and a team quickly rushed to the spot. The fire was soon put under control. The cause of the fire still remains unclear, and an official explanation is expected to be out in the coming hours.

The fire accident happened at a time when the winter session of the Parliament is progressing steadily. The winter session began on November 29, and it is expected to be concluded on December 23.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.