In a shocking turn of events, actress Nargis Fakhri's sister has been arrested in US on charges of killing her ex-boyfriend. Nargis' sister, Aliya, reportedly set fire to a two-storey garage that killed her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his friend, Anastasia Star Ettienne. The victims reportedly died of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

Aliya Fakhri's bail has been denied and is charged with murder. "This defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno," Daily News reported the District Attorney saying. While Nargis has not issued a statement on the matter yet, her mother came out in front of the media and called her daughter incapable of doing something like this.

Nargis' mother reacts

"I don't think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody," Nargis' mother said. Edward's mother, on the other hand, has said that her son and Anastasia weren't in a romantic relationship. Anastasia reportedly rushed back to save Edward from the fire which ultimately killed the two of them.

Edward's mother also he and Aliya had broken up almost a year back but she wouldn't stop pursuing him. The news has sent shockwaves among the fans of Nargis Fakhri who is yet to say something on the matter. "Like any other person that is being rejected, he was letting her know like 'Yo, I'm done with you. Get away from me'," Edward's mother told New York Post. But she wasn't "accepting the rejection".

On the work front, Nargis had taken a sabbatical from the industry citing physical health reasons. The diva had said that her mind and body were asking her to stop it and give them peace.