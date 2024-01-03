The year gone by left many with endless memories. Celebs and commoners have been ringing New Year's with their close family members and friends. Some are back in the bay, while most are still enjoying their vacation time.

Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal who are in Rajasthan, have dropped beautiful pictures from the romantic getaway.

Taking to social media, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared yet another set of pictures from their cosy vacation.

Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, "Teen khoobsurat din pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana libya now it's time for #MerryChristmas !!! (sic) (Three beautiful days of love, relaxation, sunsets, and cold weather! New Year has been celebrated now it's time for #MerryChristmas).

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated New Year in Rajasthan. Last year too, the couple spent New Year 2023 in Rajasthan. They have a special connection with the state. The couple got married in Ranthambore, Rajasthan in 2021.

Nargis Fakhri poses with Tony Beig, Uday Chopra, Sussanne Khan during New Year 2024 bash

Rumours were rife that Nargis Fakhri, known for her role in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar (2011) is dating an entrepreneur in LA is dating Tony Beig, a 37-year-old entrepreneur and Managing Director of a conglomerate.

Nargis celebrated New Year's Eve in Dubai with her rumoured current beau Tony and ex-boyfriend, Uday Chopra.

Nargis and Tony are seated close together, and while Nargis looks stunning in a bright pink lace dress, Tony is seen in a navy blue formal suit with a 'Happy New Year' hat on. Meanwhile, Arslan Goni shared some more pictures from the celebration and wrote, "Happy happy new year to everyone. What a night. Thank you, @tb."

In the pictures Tony shares on his Instagram stories, he is seen holding Nargis close, with Uday also in the frame. Sussanne Khan and Aslan Goni were also seen partying.

Nargis had earlier spoken about dating Uday Chopra for five years. Speaking to Etimes, Nargis had opened about Uday in 2021. "Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountaintops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media are very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are bad behind closed doors," she had said.