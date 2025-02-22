Nargis Fakhri has reportedly tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony. The Main Tera Hero actress reportedly got married to her boyfriend Tony Beig in an extremely private ceremony in California. A few inside pictures of their wedding celebration have found its way to Reddit and are now going viral.

The secret wedding

As per a report in TOI, the wedding took place in a grand hotel in California but was attended by just the closest people to the couple. The report further states that Nargis and Tony are now enjoying their honeymoon in the serenity of Switzerland.

"Both Nargis and Tony ensured that nobody clicked pictures of the two from the wedding. It was an extremely private function with only family members and close friends," TOI quoted the source.

A page on Reddit, BollyBlindsNGossip, has shared a picture of the couple's wedding cake with the duo's initial's on it. The multi-tiered cake has "Happy marriage" written on it.

Nargis Fakhri has been sharing several pictures of her romantic honeymoon. In one of the pictures, she can be seen flaunting a huge wedding ring. In another, she poses for the camera with husband, Tony Beig.

Nargis and Uday's romance

Prior to Tony, Nargis was rumoured to be dating Uday Chopra back when she had made her debut in the industry. The two often used to post mushy pics and drop romantic comments for one another. However, the reason behind their split remained unknown.

"No one knows his reasons for doing so, but Uday ended their love story rather abruptly by sending her a text over Whatsapp. It could have been Nargis' blow hot blow cold attitude towards him that finally drove them apart," a DNA report had quoted a source as saying.