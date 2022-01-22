Nargis Fakhri made her grand debut in Bollywood with the movie Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Later, she marked her presence felt in Bollywood by playing crucial roles in movies like Madras Cafe, Azhar, and Housefull 3. A few years ago, the starlet had made a massive buzz in the Indian entertainment industry after reports surfaced about her alleged relationship with actor Uday Chopra and later Justin Santos. And now, fresh reports suggest that the 42-year-old actress is currently dating Tony Beig, a US-based entrepreneur.

Nargis Fakhri dating a police officer's son?

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Nargis Fakhri is dating Tony, a Kashmiri American, who is the son of Shakeel Beig, a former Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The report also suggests that Nargis and Tony have been dating since 2021, and their relationship is going strong. However, it is still unclear whether the duo is planning to take their romantic affair to the next level.

"They met socially and instantly hit it off. They love spending time in each other's company, and you will often find them going out together. Nargis wants to keep it very low-profile as it's still very new. But there seems to be love blossoming," said a close source to the actor.

When Nargis talked about her relationship with Uday Chopra

Earlier, Nargis Fakhri had opened up about her relationship with Uday Chopra. During an interview with ETimes, Nargis revealed that Uday Chopra is the most beautiful human being she had met in India.

"Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. But I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul," added Nargis.

Nargis Fakhri's upcoming movie is Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a Telugu flick that is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The film stars Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role.

