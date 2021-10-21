Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who was recently seen in 'Vakeel Saab'-- the Telugu remake of Hindi's super hit courtroom drama- Pink, seems to be back, to join the sets of his upcoming movie. With a couple of interesting movies in his kitty, Telugu's power star is gearing up to start everything afresh.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu shooting update

It was earlier reported that Pawan Kalyan is to play a hero warrior in Krish's upcoming epic drama titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The 'Vakeel Saab' actor was actively shooting for the movie before he was tested positive to COVID-19. All the shootings were hence, canceled and the actor soon got isolated himself.

Later, as Pawan Kalyan took his time to recover, he was also involved in his political party meetings and other conferences. Pawan Kalyan also had to complete his patchwork for his upcoming movie 'Bheemla Nayak' first.

Now that everything seems to be fine with the Power Star's dates, he is all set to start shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu soon. The actor is to join the sets from October end or November first week. The shooting schedule is to be wrapped up soon, so as to complete the talkie part soon.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for its summer release on 29th April 2022. It is to be noted that the makers are planning to shoot for an intense action sequence, where Pawan is required to perform martial arts, which he is already good at.

Pawan Kalyan's other movies

Pawan Kalyan has collaborated with Rana Daggubati for their upcoming movie 'Bheemla Nayak', which is slated for its release in January 2022.

Pawan is also to shoot for Harish Shankar's movie titled 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh', which would get on the sets as soon as Pawan wraps up his current commitments.