Senior Telugu actor Naresh has opened up the rumours about Keerthy Suresh playing his mother, late legendary actress Vijaya Nirmala and said that his family has not given permission for any biopic.

Of late it was rumoured that a biopic on the late actress Vijaya Nirmala would go on the floors soon and Keerthy Suresh, who won National Award-winning actress for Mahanati, may play the wife to superstar Krishna. But her son, actor Vijaya Naresh has ruled out the reports.

'Rumours are false and baseless'

Naresh clarified that his family has not given permission and rights to make a biopic on Vijaya Nirmala. "I don't know where the rumours have come from; these are false and baseless. We have not given permission to anyone to make a biopic on my mother," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, Naresh also revealed that he himself has been writing a script for her biopic on Vijaya Nirmala's suggestion. "She asked me to write a script for the biopic and I started work. But after her health deteriorated last year, and in view of subsequent developments (Vijaya Nirmala passed away in June 2019), I have slowed down the writing process," he told DC.

Vijaya Nirmala acted in over 200 films with 25 each in Malayalam and Tamil, and the remaining in Telugu. She directed 44 movies in Telugu language and she holds the Guinness World Record for directing most films by a female director. Naresh says that she is a towering personality with various facets. One needs to do a lot of research and chronicle the perspectives and viewpoints of his family.

Naresh says that he may take over a year to complete writing the script. When asked about his plans to direct the biopic, he told DC, "It is too early to comment on. I need to get the script right and complete it. Since I have just started writing, perhaps it may take more than a year to complete. So let's see."