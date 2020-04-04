Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Telugu to thank actors like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej for their special music video to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

Chiranjeevi, who recently joined Twitter, has taken the lead and united the Telugu film industry to fight against the deadly coronavirus infection. Along with others, he is busy spreading awareness about it and also raising funds to support the state and central governments as well as daily-wage cine workers. He has also started a trust called Corona Crisis Charity.

As a part of his initiative, Chiranjeevi joined hands with Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej to shoot a music video for a special song, which has been composed by music director Koti. This track is about how one can prevent coronavirus infection. This soundtrack has received a superb response from everyone.

DD News tweeted the music video of Chiranjeevi's special song on April 2 and wrote, "Telegu actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej features in a #Coronavirus awareness music video, recorded from their individual homes; the actors are seen urging everyone to 'fight the virus' by staying home, ensuring personal distancing and hygiene."

Narendra Modi retweeted DD News' post and thanked the Telugu stars for their efforts. The Prime Minister wrote, "చిరంజీవిగారిక, నాగార్జునగారికీ, వరుణ్ తేజ్ కీ, సాయి ధరమ్ తేజ్ కీ మీరందరూ ఇచ్చిన అతి చక్కని సందేశానికి నా ధన్యవాదాలు. అందరం మన ఇళ్ళల్లోనే ఉందాం. అందరం సామాజిక దూరం పాటిద్దాం. కరోనా వైరస్ పై విజయం సాధిద్దాం. #IndiaFightsCorona."

The translation of Narendra Modi's Telugu tweet is, "Thanks to Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej Kei for the excellent message you all gave. Let us stay in our homes. Let us practice social distance. Let's win over the coronavirus."

However, Narendra Modi addressed the nation and requested the people to switch off all lights and illuminate the surroundings with candles, diyas, torch or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5. This is meant to defeat the darkness of despair and light our lives with hope. Chiranjeevi extended his support to him and asked his Twitter followers to do the same.

Chiru tweeted, "On #5thApr20 @9 PM for 9 minutes, respecting our beloved PM's call, let us all light lamps to drive away the darkness and gloom of #Corona Let's stand for our country and let's reiterate that we stand for each other! #LightForIndia#StayHomeStaySafe #Sathakotideepotsavam."