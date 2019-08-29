Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 29, launched a nation-wide Fit India Movement and urged people to become more aware of health and good life.

Addressing a special programme at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi, PM Modi asked people to take the pledge for a fitter India.

Viewed as a huge health enthusiast himself, the Prime Minister said: "We should make fitness our mantra for life." "Fitness is extremely important in today's world for the well being and good health of all individuals. Fitness should become a mass movement," PM Modi said.

Success is related to fitness; success stories of all of our icons from any field of life have a common thread- most of them are fit have a focus on fitness: PM @narendramodi#FitIndiaMovement #NationalSportsDay pic.twitter.com/1qt05RCBRn — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 29, 2019

PM Modi was addressing a large crowd of children at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in the national capital. The 'Fit India Movement' has been organised to celebrate the 'National Sports Day' and the campaign aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives, a statement said.

During his latest Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had asked people to take part in the 'Fit India Movement' which has been organised to celebrate 'National Sports Day' today – the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.

Ahead of the event launch, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted: "Tremendous supports are coming from all sections of the society to participate in the Fit India Movement to be launched by PM Narendra Modiji."

"Chief Ministers, corporates and many icons are taking amazing steps to make the programme a grand success."

Asked by the University Grants Commission, universities have prepared for the Fit India Movement.

Fit India Campaign

The Fit India Movement aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives. A committee comprising government officials, members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters was also formed to advise the government on the Fit India Movement.

The 28-member committee, under the chairmanship of Kiren Rijiju, has 12 members from the government -- secretaries of Sports, Secondary Education, Ayush, Youth Affairs, among others.

(With agency inputs)