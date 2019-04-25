The first of its kind interview of Narendra Modi conducted by Akshay Kumar recently has been the talk of the town for various reasons. The non-political chat session has been both appreciated by many, and also criticised by others. But a lot of people also wondered why Akshay was the chosen one for the interview.

Reports stated that it was PM Modi's idea to get Akshay on board for the job. According to SKJ Bollywood News, PM Modi himself wanted none other than the Khiladi actor to host the show.

The report stated that other stars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were also considered for the job, but eventually it was Akshay who perfectly fitted the bill. While Salman and Aamir had their fair share of controversies in the past, it is Akshay who is considered to be the most popular "patriotic" superstar of current times.

"It was the Prime Minister's own wish to be interviewed by Akshay Kumar because Akshay fits the image of the hero of the masses. Other stars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were also considered. But Salman's image was not really conducive to a patriotic non-political casual tete-a-tete with Mr Prime Minister. The same goes for Aamir," the publication quoted a source close to the PMO.

Although Salman and Aamir are believed to have a good rapport with Modi, the Prime Minister reportedly wanted only Akshay for this unusual interview.

The report also spoke about how Akshay prepared for the work. It stated that the actor took the basic way of asking people around him a simple question – 'What would you ask the PM if you meet him?" Based on the responses, Akshay made a questionnaire for himself.

In the wake of the ongoing general elections, a lot of people opined this interview to be a propaganda stunt to portray Modi as one of the most humble and genuine politicians. On the other side, a lot of others opined that there is nothing wrong in an actor conducting a light-hearted chat session with the PM.