Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has reportedly brought in a new headache for producer Ram Charan, as over 100 successor of Narasimha Reddy asking for the money from him.

It is known that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a historical war drama film, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema. According to reports, the freedom fighter had three wives back in 1947 and his family has grown to a 100 members over generations. All of them are claiming to be his successors and they are said to be demanding money from the makers of the film.

Ram Charan bankrolled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy under his banner Konidela Production Company. The members of Narasimha Reddy' family staged a sit-in at his office in Jubilee Hills. They alleged that the producer had promised to pay compensation, but failed to honour it. They also claimed that he had executed an agreement with them, promising to pay compensation by June 30.

Ram Charan is ready to help them financially, but he was in dilemma over the true claimants. "The problem is that there are about 100 people who are claiming to be the successors. They are also fighting internally and the matter is in court. We can listen to them, but can't decide anything yet," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the producer as saying.

While an entire village claims to be the freedom fighter's successors, it is rumoured that Narasimha Reddy was adopted by someone else. "A group of five or six people asking for money might trigger utter chaos with the rest too, so Ram Charan is thinking about it," added the source.

Ever since it went on floors, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy starring Chiranjeevi has been facing one or the other problems. Ram Charan has managed to overcome all of them and completed its shooting. When he is getting its post-production works done fast to release it in October, the movie has landed in another problem, which seems to be little complicate. It should be seen how he would resolve this issue.