The world loved Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. Not only were the couple one of the most good looking lot in Hollywood but also brilliant in their craft. And it wasn't just their real life that was bright and shiny, on celluloid too, the couple had the charisma to draw the audience closer to them. While things never looked down for the two on reel-life; in real-life, it did turn topsy turvy.

When Garner and Affleck decided to part ways, it shook their fans all across the globe. The couple broke the news a day after their tenth wedding anniversary. Several speculations and theories about what could have triggered them to take the decision started floating around soon after it. And then came the biggest blow of all – the nannygate.

It was rumoured that Ben Affleck had an affair with his three kids' nanny, 28-year-old Christine Ouzounian. "It was a real marriage. It wasn't for the cameras. And it was a huge priority for me to stay in it. And that did not work," Garner told Vanity Fair in an interview. Breaking the silence on the nanny affiar news, Garner had said, "Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It's not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives. I have had to have conversations about the meaning of scandal."

Talking about her decision to stay offline and not watch the news or gossip related to their divorce, she told VF, "I cannot be driven by the optics of this. I cannot let anger or hurt be my engine. I need to move with the big picture always on my mind, and the kids first and foremost."