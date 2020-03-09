Ben Affleck was spotted spending some quality time with his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Ana de Armas from the movie Deep Water.

The two were seen together in Havana, Cuba, that also happens to be Ana's hometown. However, Ben's ex-wife and Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner seems to have no problems with their budding romance.

Hollywood Life reported that as per a source, "When it comes to people that Ben may or may not be dating, Jen's attitude is different at all stages of a relationship that Ben will have. If he is dating and having fun, she's OK with it, she really doesn't have any say in any of that,"

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have been divorced since 2015. The couple who first met during the shooting of the 2000 film, Pearl Harbour has three children together.

Since the divorce, Ben has been seen with many women. The 47 year old actor dated Lindsay Shookus from 2017 to 2018 and is now speculated to be in a relationship with Ana de Armas.

'Jen doesn't frown on the changes that Ben has made'

However, Garner, also 47, is in a good place and completely alright with her ex-husband's relationships. The two actors co-parent their children and maintain a cordial relationship. The source also revealed that Garner feels that, "His recent film really changed him for the better and Jen doesn't frown on the changes that Ben has made, she is proud of him."

Although Ben has not confirmed his relationship with Ana yet, fans cannot stop speculating that something serious may be on the cards. Cuba is Ana's native country and the trip could have been a home trip to visit the family.

The rumoured couple was seen shopping at a store, Clandestina. They also had dinner at La Corte del Principe later.

As per the source, "That [meeting the kids] stage hasn't happened yet with Ana but if it does Jen will be ready for it and Ben will respect her wishes as everything moves forward. They are definitely on the same page when it comes to the kids, so that is only a good thing,"