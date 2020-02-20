Former Batman movie star Ben Affleck recently reflected on his relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and called his divorce the "biggest regret" of his life.

Earlier this week, the 47-year-old acclaimed movie star and director Ben Affleck spoke to the New York Times, where he talked in detail about his life and his fight with alcoholism. During the interview, he discussed in length as what led to the decline of his 10-year long marriage to Jennifer Garner.

"People with compulsive behaviour, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away," Ben Affleck told the outlet during his candid interview. "You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or sex or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse.

Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break."

In addition to this, Ben Affleck talked about alcohol consumption and stated that he drank relatively normally for most of his married life to Jennifer Garner but when things started to go south in marriage in 2015 or 2016, he began drinking heavily which further created marital problems. "The biggest regret of my life is this divorce," revealed Affleck.

Ben Affleck - Jennifer Garner's married life:

Ben Affleck began dating Jennifer Garner after meeting her on the sets of Pearl Harbor and Daredevil. The couple got married in a private ceremony on June 29, 2005. Ten years later, right after celebrating their anniversary, the couple announced their separation.

Affleck and Garner filed for divorce in April 2017, which was later finalized in October 2018. Ever since then, Affleck and Garner have remained good friends. There was one of the interviews where Affleck stated that the mother of his children remains the most important and central person of his life.

Ben Affleck's future projects:

There was news that Ben Affleck will write, star, and direct a solo Batman movie for DCEU. However, reports surfaced in 2019 that Affleck is no longer going to play the role of Bruce Wayne.

After starring as Tom Davis in Netflix's Triple Frontier, he is going to star in The Way Back, Deep Water, and The Last Duel.