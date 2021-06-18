It is reported that Nani appears in a very short role in actor Satya Dev's upcoming movie Daare Leda. Daare Leda is touted to be a tale of a couple, who are both doctors and how their life turned after the pandemic.

Featuring Satya Dev and Roopa Koduvayur, the story would focus on a couple who are ready to celebrate their first anniversary, but the pandemic hits their lives. A new video featuring Satya Dev and Roopa was unveiled a while ago.

The music video features the visuals of attacks on the doctors, the life of doctors who have died battling the virus and saving the lives of people, and their constant struggle with everything after the pandemic started. The main focus is to portray the sacrifices of the doctors as the frontline warriors of India fighting the deadly virus, amidst all the odds.

Nani's appearance in Daare Leda music video

The lyrics for the music video being penned by KK, Vijai Bulganin has scored the music. Actor Nani appears as a surprise towards the end of the video, conveys a message 'Wear a mask'.

Nani took to his social media and wrote, "Our little tribute to our Heroes, incidentally on the day lakhs of doctors are protesting against the violence on them. Share it with every frontline warrior you know. I'm sure it will put a smile on them."

Nani's upcoming movies

Nani is to be seen in 'Tuck Jagadish' directed by Shiva Nirvana, who got into fame with the movies Ninnu Kori and Majili. Ritu Varma is the female lead opposite Nani in Tuck Jagadish. The movie is all set for a theatrical release soon. The exact date of release would be announced shortly.

On the other hand, Nani's Shyam Singha Roy is under making. Shyam Singha Roy stars Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles alongside Nani.