Nani is currently one of the busiest actors in Telugu, with back-to-back movies. As his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish gears up for a grand release, the actor has wrapped up shooting for another movie titled 'Shyam Singha Roy'.

Nani shaves off his mustache post his shoot

Nani seems to be determined to finish off his projects as soon as possible. As he wraps up shooting for Shyam Singha Roy, the actor changed his look. Soon after the team broke the pumpkin and Nani took his trimmer to shave off his mustache which he grew for the movie. Now he is seen in a clean-shaven look as he preps up for his upcoming movie titled 'Ante Sundaraniki'.

The actor even captioned the video, "The only thing I know. CINEMA. On to a new journey :) (sic)".

'Ante Sundaraniki' movie details

With the newest look, Nani will now resume shooting for Vivek Athreya's directorial Ante Sundaraniki. Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh is all set to make her debut in Tollywood with Ante Sundaraniki.

Director Vivek Athreya got into fame with his youth-oriented movies 'Mental Madhilo' and 'Brochevarevarura'. Sharing the details on the movie Ante Sundaram, the director wrote, "#AnteSundaraniki Modalaindhi. Game on. (sic)"

The makers are to release more details regarding the movie soon.

Shyam Singha Roy movie release date

Well, as the makers of Shyam Singha Roy finish shooting, the movie is gearing up to complete the post-production formalities before the release.

Shyam Singha Roy stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian in the female lead roles. Touted to be a retro story, the movie is set in the 80s Kolkata backdrop. Bankrolled under Niharika Entertainments, the makers are eyeing a grand release of the movie soon.

Nani's Twitter posts

Manaki vachindhi okkate.

CINEMA❤️

On to a new journey :) pic.twitter.com/fOcsGBLEkY — Nani (@NameisNani) July 26, 2021