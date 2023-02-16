Piyush Mishra, who has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha and Rockstar, has only good things to say about the actor. Mishra called Ranbir a "magician" and also revealed that the actor enjoys a lot of dirty talks. Mishra was talking about his working experience with Kapoor and then revealed a couple of things.

What Piyush Mishra said

"Ranbir aisa ladka hai, bohot badhiya actor hai pehli baat toh, bohot badhiya jaadugar insaan hai. Talkative hai, usse baat cheet karne me bada mazza aata hai. Kai baar besharmi ki baatein karta hai, adhiktar besharmi ki baatein karta hai. (Ranbir is an excellent actor that is the first thing, he is a very nice magical person. He is quite talkative and one enjoys talking to him)," the Gulaal actor said.

"Nangi baatein karta hai, bada mujhe intrigue karta hai... Imtiaz purana sathi tha, Tamasha was a three-day shoot and I was done in a day (He also indulges in a lot of dirty talks. He intrigues me. Imtiaz was very nice)," Mishra said in Mashable's The Bombay Journey.

Ranbir Kapoor's two big releases are slated for this year. While the first one is Animal starring him and Rashmika Mandanna, the other one is Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar starring Shraddha Kapoor with him. Talking about his role in TJMK, the Kapoor scion had said that this might be his last comedy as he has realised that he is beyond the age to play such roles.