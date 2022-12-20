Infamous, eccentric and controversial billionaire Elon Musk has tickled many a thoughts and imagination. But none quite close to one of the episodes of Person on a Chair. Seated as the tech magnate's PA on the chair, he shares what it might be like to work closely with Musk as his personal assistant.

Given the fickle-minded nature of Musk and the impulsive decisions often taken by him, the person reads a text from Musk saying, "I have been fired. But give it a second. Yup, been rehired." Before the employment status changes any further, he shares what's it like to be executing things going on in Musk's head.

Elon would want everyone to work 168 hours a day

Inside Musk's mind, he means? He jokes, "Once Elon said to me that he wanted everyone to work for 168 hours a day. I asked if he meant a week. No, a day, he said."

It continues. It won't be a surprise if Elon Musk was actually looking into the rights to buy the alphabet. Not finished yet. Adds the man on the chair, his "PA for a decade", "Elon also said, Can I buy the rights to people's fingers? Have them rent them back for me?"

If the idea of buying alphabet or fingers don't feel workable to you, don't communicate or give the feedback ever. For isn't Musk truly capable of saying, "I don't pay you in Dodgecoin to feel. Just handle it Kevin." Only the actual name is Kelvin. The satirical humor shown in the interview-style clip makes netizens believe this whole thing to be the real deal.

The real version

The imagination, as it turns out, might not be far removed from reality. Musk, also likened by some as the modern-day Tony Stark, is said to have fired his personal assistant once when she asked for a raise. Mary Beth Brown had worked for a good twelve years, handling Musk's scheduling across two companies Space X and Tesla. Expecting to be compensated like the top executives of the company, she asked for a raise and instead was sent on two week's leave at the end of which she was fired in 2014. The incident finds a mention in Ashlee Vance's book Elon Musk: Tesla, Space X and the Quest for a Fantastic Future.

Mood board for his kids

Talk of technology, space and children. Moodboard for the next nine kids of Musk, including 3D drawings, robot prototypes to see if Elon Musk loves his kids might not be far-fetched. Pretty much possible. Jokes the narrator, "I remember him ticking off some of his favourite ones, Hydrabot 4000, Noodle mouth, Multi-Susan B, Josephine the electric cat, among others."

He adds, "He would make me do a Twitter poll to see what we should name his ninth child. We ended up calling them Twitter Poll." In the meanwhile, the message flashes, "The name of his tenth child is Pi." So very possible. Again.

No doubt Elon has been in the headlines ever since his Twitter takeover. But this video takes the attention away from reality for a good chuckle. Watch the video below: