The trailer of Ranbir-Shraddha's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been the talk of the town ever since its release with the audience lapping up the content and its fresh take on love. The first-time pairing of the two Kapoors and chemistry is adding dollops of excitement for the audience.

Tere Pyaar Mein' from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' brings back the superhit musical trio of Ranbir- Arijit- Pritam with a bang!

The romantic song is shot in the plush locales of Spain, the song is beautifully picturized and shows Ranbir Kapoor wooing his lady love Shraddha Kapoor, from passionately kissing each other to the beach amidst beautiful sunset. The protagonist of the film oozes oomph as they flaunt their bodies. Shraddha looks smoking hot in a bikini, while Ranbir Kapoor's chiseled abs and topless shots on the beach, trying to impress Sharddha make the song the perfect love anthem.

From the beach, and romantic locales to the pair, fans will get to see the two Kapoors set the screen ablaze

'Tere Pyaar Mein' is a beautiful number and fans will surely fall in love with Ranbir-Shraddha's crackling chemistry on-screen. The song is composed by Pritam, sung by none other than the king of romantic melodies Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Watch the song Tere Pyaar Mein below:

Fans are loving the fresh pair on-screen and are smitten by Arijit's soulful voice.

Ranbir Kapoor with his leading ladies ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3RfvFLt5Y4 — ? ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) February 1, 2023

the kapoors really redefined chemistry, so in love with #TerePyaarMein ❤️?



Chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha is chemistrifying so hard!! ?❤️‍?#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar pic.twitter.com/qpCKf69Vq1 — bruse_banner?❤️ (@vk_vd11) February 1, 2023

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.