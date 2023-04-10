The members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike on Monday staged a protest by throwing Amul products on a street here to oppose the direct sale of milk by Amul in the state.

The Vedike also warned against the direct selling of Amul products in the state.

The protest was staged near the Mysuru Bank Circle. The Vedike activists condemned the sale of milk and curd of Amul brand in Karnataka and the conspiracy to merge Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) into Amul.

Vedike President T.A. Narayana Gowda led the protest and the protesters also attempted to burn the effigy of Amul. Vedike Vice President D.P. Anjanappa stated that the Amul institution is playing with the feelings of the Kannada people. He claimed that he will not allow any chance to destroy the KMF built by Kannadigas.

"The central government is planning to merge Nandini with Amul. If this happens, the local people will raise a revolt," he warned.

Dharmaraj Gowda T.A., Youth President of Youth wing of Vedike said, "If Amul continues the sale of milk and curd with obstinacy in the state, all Amul products would be boycotted. It won't be allowed to sell any of its products from ice cream to biscuits. Amul has to stop selling milk and curd."

When activists tried to burn the effigy of Amul, the police intervened and stopped it. This led to arguments between the police personnel and the protesters. The police took a large number of agitators into custody.

B. Sannerappa, General Secretary of Vedike said, "The ruling BJP government has asked the police to arrest hundreds of activists in cowardice. The police atrocity would be taken as a challenge. The agitation would be staged in all corners of the state. Let them send more police force."

