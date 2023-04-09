As Amul's entry into the Karnataka dairy market snowballs into a major controversy in the southern state, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Association has declared support for local brand Nandini. The association has urged hotels in Bengaluru to choose Nandini milk and curd products over Amul in a bid to support farmers of the state. The association president, PC Rao, directed the hotel owners in Bengaluru to support the Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini brand.

"We are not completely against Amul, but only opposing their move to sell milk and curd products in the Karnataka market, which can threaten our local Nandini brand. Amul already has a big market across India. It is the Association's social responsibility to protect the interests of the dairy farmers, especially women, by using Nandini's milk and curd products," PC Rao said.

The association will hold a meeting with hotel owners to create awareness about Nandini products and boycott Amul's products.

Amul controversy in Karnataka

Amul is emerging as a monopoly in the country to takeover Karnataka's own "Amul model" Nandini under Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy openly called for resistance coinciding with the voting that is taking place on May 10. On Saturday, he called upon the people of Karnataka to oppose the move to sell Amul milk in the state.

"Amul is being pushed into Karnataka from backdoor with the support of the Central government. The Amul is strangulating the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the farmers. Kannada people should rebel against Amul," Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister, stated.

"We as Kannadigas should oppose Amul and protect the interest of Karnataka farmers unitedly. Our people and customers should use Nandini products on priority and save the livelihood of farmers," he stated.

The Karnataka government had allotted a big plot to Amul in Koramangala of Bengaluru for cheap price. When the government here had shown such a magnanimous gesture, Amul is "conspiring" against milk producers and KMF, he charged.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai defended Amul's entry into the state's dairy market.

"There should not be any politics over Amul's entry. Nandini products are sold in other states too. The government will take steps to make Nandini competitive with Amul, in the open market. However, we will not block the entry of Amul," said Bommai.

(With additional agency inputs)