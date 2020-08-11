Namrata Shirodkar has decided to do her bit for an eco-friendly environment a day after her husband Mahesh Babu took Green India Challenge. She has decided to go for eco-friendly Ganesha this Vinayaka Chathurthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a Hindu festival and it is celebrated on August 22 this year. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, many people are eagerly waiting to celebrate this festival. Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram to share a few pictures of her eco-friendly Ganesha. She also thanked Krish, the founder of a company named Lambodara Eco Carts, for introducing such an eco-friendly initiative.

Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Thank you Krish for introducing us to @eco.carts. These Ganeshas are made of pure clay and come in a little kit. Not only are these Ganeshas eco-friendly but they can also be re-used for planting trees! This is such a beautiful initiative to lessen the damage caused to the environment. I urge all of you to support Team Lambodara in their attempt towards achieving a greener world "

Lambodara Eco cart provides with the pooja kit of eco-friendly Ganesha at your doorstep. Pan India online order and delivery is available on its website. As per this site, the starting price is Rs 799, but you will get it at Rs 399. Ganesha Idol is created using red soil, fertilizers and seeds and it is easily dissolvable in water for home visarjan. It mixes up fast and can be converted into plant.

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are known for their social work and raising awareness about various issues. The superstar recently planted a sapling at his garden as a part of the initiative called Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai. He also nominated Junior NTR, Vijay and Shruti Haasan for the Green India Challenge.

Mahesh Babu shared the video of him planting sapling on Sunday and wrote, "There couldn't be a better way to celebrate my birthday #GreenIndiaChallenge. ‪I pass this on to @jrntr, Vijay & @shrutzhaasan. Let the chain continue and transcend boundaries I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world! Thanks to @mpsantoshtrs garu for taking the initiative. #HaraHaiTohBharaHai."