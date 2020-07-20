Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have shared emotional notes on Instagram for their daughter Sitara, who has turned eight today. She is all thanks for her parents.

Mahesh Babu, who is self-quarantining at his residence, took to his Instagram account and shared a video he has made of his daughter. "So fast so 8. I love you like you will never know. Wishing you a very happy birthday Parpi #SituPapaTurns8 @sitaraghattamaneni," he wrote alongside the clip.

His wife Namrata Shirodkar also took to her Instagram page and shared pictures featuring her daughter Sitara. She captioned them with, "8 years ago !! You came into this world... bringing me more happiness and love to share and give. Your love for family warms my heart. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. That smile of yours can never fail to light me up."

Namrata Shirodkar added that Sitara is one of the best things that ever happened to her. "You are growing into a good girl who is kind and loving, has empathy. I'm super proud of you! Go on and shine bright my little star. I Love you so very much. today and always @sitaraghattamaneni. Wishing u the happiest birthday !! #SituPapaTurns8," she wrote.

Namrata Shirodkar also hosted a grand birthday party for Sitara at her residence. The wife of Mahesh Babu shared a photo of the decoration and captioned it with, "Lockdown special ♥️♥️♥️ #20th July celebrations Put together by @partywithjoandco and @nithishasriram."

Sitara was all thrilled with her mother's preparation for her birthday and wrote, "Thank you Amma for planning this wonderful surprise gift On the dot of 12 !! ♥️♥️to a hamper full of Llama goodies Thank you #family for making it so special and Jyoti (@partywithjoandco) for the goodie hamper "

Namrata is known to Bollywood fans for her roles in films like Hero Hindustani, Vaastav: The Reality and Bride And Prejudice among others. She met hubby Mahesh on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit Vamsi. The two tied the knot in 2005. They welcomed their firstborn, Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.