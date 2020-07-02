Actress Namrata Shirodkar has shared a swim time photo featuring Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam just before he crossed 10 million followers on Twitter. All his fans are thrilled over him becoming the first south star to achieve this feat.

The lockdown was announced, just when Mahesh Bab was about to start the shooting of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is self-quarantined at his Hyderabad residence and spending his quality time with his wife and children. It is a treat for Namrata Shirodkar to watch the superstar playing with daughter Sitara and son Gautam and she often treats her followers with their photos, which have gone viral.

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account on July 1 to share pictures featuring Mahesh Babu and his son Gautam playing the swimming pool. The actress captioned it with, "Figuring their next move!! ♥️ ♥️ Lockdown diaries with my two big boys time well spent #happiness #gratitude #love."

Hours after this, Mahesh Babu crossed 10 million followers on Twitter on July 1. The superstar has gone on to prove that he is more popular than Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Akkineni Nagarjuna and any other Telugu actor Twitter. He has achieved a new feat, as he is the first south Indian actor to cross 10 million followers on the social-networking website.

No Star Followers 1 Mahesh Babu 10 million 2 Dhanush 9.1 million 3 Samantha Akkineni 8 million 4 Shruti Haasan 7.6 million 5 Kamal Haasan 6.1 million 6 Nagarjuna Akkineni 6 million 7 Mohanlal 6 million 8 Rana Daggubati 6 million 9 Sivakarthikeyan 5.9 million 10 Rajinikanth 5.7 million 11 Suriya Sivakumar 5.7 million

Mahesh Babu's fans are delighted over his popularity on Twitter and they are boating his achievement with the hashtag #10MillionFollowersForSSMB. Here is how some of them reacted to news about him.

1 CRORE Followers for Superstar on Twitter First South Indian Actor to Reach the Milestone #MaheshBabu

