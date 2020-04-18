Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu are a role model to the modern day couples. The duo, happily married for over 15 years, has two adorable children. Mahesh and Namrata keep giving us major relationship goals and have emerged as a power couple of the industry. However, Mahesh was not the first person in Namrata's life.

Before finding her soulmate in Mahesh Babu, Namrata was in love with a restaurateur named Deepak Shetty. The couple were in a relationship for over nine years and were quite passionate about each-other. There were reports of Namrata keeping her career aside to give more prominence and importance to her love life. There were also the reports of Namrata and Deepak having moved in together and even planning a wedding. However, the couple called it quits after several years of dating.

Namrata gets candid

Namrata had said in an interview with TOI, "There was just one time when I let my personal life overwhelm my professional one, and that cost me dearly. The relationship began before the Miss India contest, and lasted nine years. But, it wasn't meant to be. There was a void in my life after that, but I moved on. And we will always wish each other well."

Namrata not being bitter

Further talking about how it all affected her, she said, "You know, Aishwarya and I started our careers together. But she stayed on track, while I was diverted by this personal relationship, and it made me less ambitious. But I'm not bitter about anything. Perhaps, because I'm practical by nature, I don't dwell on things. My sister Shilpa helped a lot too. She joined the industry at 14. She knew the importance of being professional and punctual. She told me to accept that dreams change, people change, but work is constantly fulfilling. And I'm happy, particularly now that the industry is sitting up and noticing me once again."

Despite the break-up, Namrata bore no ill-feelings for Deepak. When Deepak passed away tragically, Namrata and Shilpa went to meet his family and offer their condolences.